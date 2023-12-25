Asia markets poised to kickstart the last trading week of this year on a subdued note

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were headed for a relatively quiet trading session Tuesday, with Japan eying a flat open but still set to wrap up the year as one of the region's top performers.

Several markets including Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong were shut on account of Boxing Day.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was set to open nearly flat, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,295 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,190 against the index's last close of 33,254.03.

The Nikkei 225 was set to end the year with gains of over 27%, making it one of Asia's top gainers in 2024.

Wall Street's major averages clocked an eighth straight winning week on Friday, looking to extend their year-end rally.

The S&P 500 index gained 0.17% to 4,754.63 in its previous trading session — just 0.9% shy from its record close, and 1.3% from its intraday record.

The Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.19%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.38 points, or 0.05%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Jesse Pound contributed to this report

The S&P 500 is up around 24% year-to-date, and the MSCI World index has jumped around 22%.

And there could be more room for investors to remain bullish in the year ahead, with the U.S. Federal Reserve indicating three more rate cuts in 2024.

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao