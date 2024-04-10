Asia markets poised to fall after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation; China inflation on deck

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a weak open after U.S. inflation for March came in hotter than expected, climbing 3.5% on a year-on-year basis and 0.4% higher compared to the previous month.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for a 0.3% month-on-month gain and 3.4% year-over-year.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core CPI also accelerated 0.4% on a monthly basis while rising 3.8% from a year ago, compared with respective estimates for 0.3% and 3.7%.

Investors in Asia will also monitor China's inflation figures Thursday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the consumer price index to climb 0.4% in March. This represents a slowdown compared with the 0.7% rise seen in February.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,888, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 17,139.17. The HSI had crossed the 17,000 for the first time in about a month on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to fall, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,105 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,120 against the index's last close of 39,581.81.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 also point to a lower open, at 7,828 compared to the last close of 7,848.5.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes plunged as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading losses and tumbling 1.09%.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.95%, with ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finishing the session in negative territory, while the Nasdaq Composite sank 0.84%.

The rate on the 10-year Treasury note topped 4.5%, while the 2-year Treasury yields surged close to 5%.

Dollar rises to highest level against the yen since mid-1990

Igor Golovniov | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The U.S. Dollar rose broadly Wednesday following March's hotter than expected inflation reading, sending the dollar to its highest level against the Japanese yen since mid-1990.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, was up 1.1% at 105.22. Against the yen, the dollar was last 0.7% higher at 152.895 yen, having touched 152.95, the highest point since mid-1990.

Here's what CIOs and markets strategists have to say about the CPI report:

A hotter-than-expected print on the consumer price index for March has led several investors to take a more bearish stance on the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting timeline. Results from companies' first-quarter earnings will be a key indication about the market's direction after its strong rally over the past year, some investors and strategists said.

Take a look at what some of them had to say:

Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management: "Today's crucial CPI print has likely sealed the fate for the June FOMC meeting with a cut now very unlikely...even if inflation were to cool next month to a more comfortable reading, there is likely sufficient caution within the Fed now to mean that a July cut may also be a stretch, by which point the U.S. election will begin to intrude with Fed decision making."

"Today's crucial CPI print has likely sealed the fate for the June FOMC meeting with a cut now very unlikely...even if inflation were to cool next month to a more comfortable reading, there is likely sufficient caution within the Fed now to mean that a July cut may also be a stretch, by which point the U.S. election will begin to intrude with Fed decision making." John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management: "Equity indexes are increasingly dependent on the upcoming earnings season, as companies must deliver to substantiate higher valuations. Any profit disappointment likely brings the possibility of a near-term correction in the 5-6% range for the S&P 500 Index."

"Equity indexes are increasingly dependent on the upcoming earnings season, as companies must deliver to substantiate higher valuations. Any profit disappointment likely brings the possibility of a near-term correction in the 5-6% range for the S&P 500 Index." Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group : "This pushes out the timing of the first rate cut because labor markets and the economy are strong, and now there's less urgency to cut."

: "This pushes out the timing of the first rate cut because labor markets and the economy are strong, and now there's less urgency to cut." Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income: "The world has clearly shifted to services, and particularly experiential, consumption...You can see that same dynamic in the amazing prices people are willing to pay to be at events, and/or together with other people, and consequently, we see in today's data services inflation remaining sticky," he said. "A key factor to understand here, is that many of these areas are not very interest rate sensitive, and thus the Fed has a very hard task in bringing down these price levels through the blunt tool of policy rates...it's probable that cuts will be pushed off until late in the year, or beyond."

CPI rises more than expected in March

A key U.S. inflation metric came in hotter than expected, raising concern that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates this year.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% in March from the prior month. Year over year, it gained 3.5%. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a 0.3% gain month over month and a 3.4% increase year on year.

The March CPI increase was a reacceleration from February, when it gained 3.2%.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, also rose more than expected last month.

— Fred Imbert