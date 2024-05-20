Asia markets largely set to extend gains as Nasdaq hits record high

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to extend gains from Monday as tech shares pushed the Nasdaq Composite to record highs.

Nvidia shares gained more than 2% overnight on multiple bullish analyst calls that highlighted the company's preeminent market position.

Several Wall Street firms also increased their price target on the AI darling ahead of its earnings report, suggesting shares could gain as much as 30% from their current levels.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65% to reach an all-time intraday high and close at a record level at 16,794.87.

Investors in Asia will be watching for any spillover effect on companies up and down Nvidia's value chain, such as Taiwan's TSMC and Foxconn, as well as South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to continue its run above the 39,000 mark, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,290 and Osaka both at 39,220 against the index's last close of 39,069.68.

Futures for the Australian S&P/ASX 200 point to a stronger open, at 7,879 compared to the last close of 7,863.7. The country's central bank will release the minutes of its May meeting later Tuesday.

Meanwhile, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,498, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 19,636.22.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged the broader market, in contrast to the Nasdaq, as JPMorgan Chase led losses.

Shares of JPMorgan declined 4.5% as CEO Jamie Dimon signaled during the bank's annual investment meeting that his retirement may be sooner than previously stated. Dimon also said the bank would not but back shares at their current levels.

The 30-stock Dow fell 0.49%, while the broad market S&P 500 inched up 0.09%.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Commodities still a risk to market, Raymond James says

Commodities are still the biggest threat to the U.S. stock market, according to Raymond James managing director Tavis McCourt.

"Commodity prices remain the biggest 'risk to the bull' in the U.S. this year," McCourt told clients in a Sunday note.

He noted that disinflation will be tough if commodity prices continue to rally. McCourt also said further price increases can push global portfolio managers to shift back to emerging markets and commodity-focused indexes after pouring money into the U.S. market.

— Alex Harring

Jamie Dimon indicates his retirement is coming

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon indicated Monday that the day is getting closer when he still step down from running the nation's largest bank.

"The timetable isn't five years anymore," the 68-year-old chief executive said during the bank's annual investor day. The comments, reported by The Wall Street Journal, are a bit of a switch from the way he generally brushes off questions about his future.

There are multiple potential successors, with the next CEO expected to come from within. JPMorgan shares were off 2.5% in afternoon trading.

— Jeff Cox

Fed's Jefferson says inflation has fallen 'nowhere near as quickly' as he'd like

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson on Monday emphasized that inflation is not cooling quickly enough to warrant interest rate reductions.

While he said the pace of price increases has "eased dramatically" from its mid-2022 peak, Jefferson added that he supported the recent Federal Open Market Committee decision to hold rates steady.

"I believe that our policy rate is in restrictive territory as we continue to see the labor market come into better balance, and inflation decline although nowhere near as quickly as I would have liked," Jefferson said in prepared remarks for a speech in New York.

Of particular note, Jefferson said Fed economists have calculated that core inflation, as measured by the central bank's preferred personal consumption expenditures price index, rose at a 4.1% annual pace in the first four months of 2024, above the 2% target.

— Jeff Cox