Asia markets are set for mixed open ahead of Australia central bank decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a mixed open ahead of the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia later Tuesday.

Twenty-nine economists polled by Reuters unanimously expect the RBA to hold rates at 4.35%.

Investors will also watch out for household spending and overtime pay numbers from Japan due later in the day to assess wage trends in the country. The Bank of Japan has said sustainable wage increases are one of the prerequisites for unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 extended losses from Tuesday, falling 0.44% ahead of the RBA decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 could go either way based off futures data, with contracts in Chicago at 36,340 and its counterpart in Osaka at 36,375 against the index's last close of 36,354.16

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,650, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 15,510.01.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground as Treasury yields spiked higher on concerns the Federal Reserve might not cut rates as much as expected. Lackluster results from McDonald's also dampened investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.71%, while the S&P 500 retreated from its all-time high, slipping 0.32%. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.2%

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Jesse Pound contributed to this report

Oil prices settle higher after U.S. strikes in Middle East

Oil prices settled higher Monday after U.S. retaliatory strikes against Iranian forces and allied militias over weekend.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March rose 50 cents, or 0.69%, to settle at $72.78 a barrel. The Brent contract for April gained 66 cents, or 0.85%, to settle at $77.99 a barrel.

The U.S. launched airstrikes late Friday against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and allied militias in Iraq and Syria. The airstrikes, which hit more than 85 targets, came in response to the deaths of three U.S. troops in a drone strike by Iran-allied militants.

— Spencer Kimball

Market eases expectations for Fed rate cuts

Traders have tempered their expectations for a bit for interest rate cuts following cautionary statements from Federal Reserve officials.

The probability of a previously much-anticipated March cut tumbled to just 14.5% Monday morning, according to the CME Group's FedWatch gauge. The expectation had been above 80% just two weeks or so ago.

For the full year, the market has switched from expecting six cuts to five and was even assigning about a 44.6% probability that the total could fall to four.

Those moves follow an interview Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave to "60 Minutes." The interview aired Sunday and featured Powell not only casting doubt on a March cut but also backing the view, as expressed in the central bank's December "dot plot," of just three cuts this year.

— Jeff Cox

Boeing shares fall on more 737 Max 9 woes

Shares of Boeing declined around 1.7% Monday after the company said it would rework 50 undelivered 737 Max jets following the discovery of misdrilled holes on some fuselages. The rework could potentially result in delays to near-term deliveries.

The news comes amid a period of intense scrutiny for the company after the fallout from the midflight Alaska Airlines accident on a 737 Max 9.

The stock is down 21% in 2024.

— Hakyung Kim

Stick to quality stocks, especially in U.S. tech, UBS says

UBS said investors should stick with quality stocks, especially in U.S. tech. The Wall Street firm, which anticipates a soft landing scenario in its base case, says these companies can weather a slowdown in economic growth.

"In equities, we continue to see quality stocks as a core holding for investors. History shows they tend to outperform in periods of slowing economic growth, as we expect in our base case," read a Monday note from the firm's chief investment office for global wealth management.

"We keep a most preferred stance on the US IT sector, home to many quality stocks. By also complementing core holdings in quality stocks with tactical exposure to small caps, investors should be well positioned to capture more upside if markets continue to move higher," the note continued.

— Sarah Min