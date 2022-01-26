As Alternative Birth Choices Gain Popularity, New Report Urges Caution

With growing interest in water births, deferring newborn vaccinations and other emerging birth choices, providers should counsel patients about the risk of infection, the authors wrote

Getty Images

As interest grows in alternative birthing choices such as water births, consumption of placentas and deferring newborn vaccinations, doctors should counsel expectant parents on the risks such decisions could pose to babies, a new report said. 

The clinical report was published online in Pediatrics, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and examined seven emerging birth trends.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Few or no clinical studies have been done on some of the trends the report covered, such as so-called lotus births, which entail leaving the umbilical cord and placenta attached to an infant until the cord detaches naturally, as opposed to cutting it when a baby is born.

But the document referred to incidents in which these untraditional moves resulted in medical emergencies. Lotus births, it found, had no clear benefit and in rare cases resulted in sepsis, an extreme response to an infection, in newborns. 

U.S. & World

gun laws 3 hours ago

California City Approves 1st US Insurance Law for Gun Owners

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden's Big Test: Proving He Can Rally Allies Against Putin

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us