Michael Papadakis captured the total solar eclipse in Texas in a special way.

The artist used heliography, a technique that harnesses and focuses the sun's rays using mirrors and lenses, to burn a landscape into a wood canvas.

Papadakis, known as Sunscribes on social media, blends science, art and ancient photographic techniques to use the sun like a paintbrush to create his artwork. During the 2024 solar eclipse, he created a landscape of Dallas' skyline.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The artwork is on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Grand Prairie.