Texas elementary school employee accused of tying up students, covering their mouths with tape

An employee at Goodman Elementary School in Arlington, Texas, is on administrative leave after being accused of tying some students up with strings and putting tape over their mouths, according to a statement provided by the Arlington Independent School District.

The district said that on Friday, Sept. 6, it learned of the allegations and "immediately began an investigation and placed the employee on leave."

Arlington ISD officials and campus administrators reportedly notified the parents of the students involved in the alleged incident on the same day.

"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our school community and encourage any students or parents with concerns to contact the school administration," the district said in the statement on Monday afternoon.

The Arlington Police Department told NBC 5 that officers had been in contact with Arlington ISD on Monday afternoon regarding the allegations. However, no police report has been filed, and no criminal investigation has been initiated.

The school district is still investigating and working to gather more information. No further details were released.