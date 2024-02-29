Texas grandma born on leap day finally gets to celebrates her Quinceañera this year

February 29 is a date that only happens every four years. For "leaplings" born on this rare day, they only get to celebrate their actual birthday day a handful of times in their lives.

One of those people is Noemi Cruz, an Arlington grandmother who is celebrating her Quinceañera this leap year.

Cruz has waited 15 leap years for the birthday celebration of her dreams.

"At first (it was) just talk, then a dream, then a promise, and now a fulfillment," Cruz said. "So, this is a very special year."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Cruz was born on Feb. 29, 1964.

"Every four years I celebrate a birthday," Cruz said. "Those are the only ones I count. So, I'm going to be 15."

At a young age, she made a promise to her father, Angel Enrique Cepeda, that she would honor her Latin American culture with a Quinceañera, a tradition for a girl's 15th birthday.

"He told me, 'Noemi when you turn 15 have a Quinceañera'," Cruz said.

Cruz, who is of Ecuadorian descent, longed to wear a traditional ballgown for the celebration and dance the night away with friends and family. This Saturday, Cruz will finally be able to celebrate her Quinceañera, however, her father passed away from cancer years ago.

"Unfortunately, my father passed away, two months before I got married," Cruz said. "(But) it was a promise that we wanted to keep. And as a family, we were going to keep it no matter what."

While Cruz's mother also passed away, the dream of a 15th birthday celebration was kept alive by her four brothers, husband, two children and grandchildren.

"I have four brothers. I'm the middle one, so I'm the princess. I was always the princess of the house. And all of them came together, everyone, two years ago," Cruz said.

A leap year occurs when one day is added to the calendar every four years.

During the past few years, Cruz's husband Carlos has also battled with stage four pancreatic cancer.

"My husband retired because of that," Cruz said.

Cruz says Carlos left his full-time job as a teacher and began to substitute.

"He said, 'All right. All this sub money is going to the quince'," Cruz said.

This leap year, family and friends from across the nation will come to help honor the promise made and celebrate the life of the birthday queen.

"I think about how overwhelmed I feel. Being loved by so many, by my family, but by friends that are coming," Cruz said. "I have 14 girls that are going to be part of my life back, part of my court. And all of them played a special part in my life throughout... And, my uncle from Florida (is) coming to represent my father."

Cruz's family helped pitch in for a custom ball gown.

"(I feel) like a princess," Cruz said. "My brother says now I look like a queen because my mom isn't here. So, then I become that matriarch."

Her daughter Bianca Salazar is in charge of helping her put on a white dress with colorful embroidered flowers.

"Phenomenal! She looks like a princess and so beautiful," Salazar said. "It's just really awesome to see her in that light."

Cruz's dress was intentionally designed to reflect her joyful personality and faith.

"I am a reflection of who is the most important person in my life, which is God," Cruz said. "I love to love because I'm loved. I have the greatest love inside of me. How can I not love? So, I wanted a sleeveless (dress) so I can hug on that day and love on people that are there."

More than 100 guests are expected for a day of celebration, dancing to the beat of Mariachis, and saving a special moment to honor her parents.

"I'm really excited for this because it honors my dad. It shows, just the love of our family and the unity," Cruz said.

Hason Hernandez knew he wanted his 15th birthday to be the last one he had a big party for, so he wanted to go out with a bang. The Southern California asked his mom if he could have a quinceañera, the time-honored coming-of-age celebration for girls in Latin American cultures. Hernandez's mom loved the idea. He's part of a growing trend of "quinceañeros," parties that throw traditional gender norms to the wayside, while preserving other elements of the quinceañera.