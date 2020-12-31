Arizona Woman Charged With Abusing Children Over Masks

A 32-year-old Arizona mother is accused of assaulting her children and stepchildren for not wearing masks after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Court charging documents obtained Thursday show that Maricopa County resident Sarah Michelle Boone is facing three counts of child abuse, three counts of assault as well as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police were called to Boone's Wickenburg home Saturday night. Officers were told that Boone had hit one child in the face, kicked a second one while he was on the floor and picked a third child up by the neck. She allegedly did this in reaction to the children not wearing masks despite having the virus.

Boone left before police came but officers found her walking down the street, according to the documents. Officers say she ignored their command to stop and then fought them when they tried to arrest her. Officers ended up shocking her with a stun gun. She was then handcuffed.

In the documents, authorities said they encountered Boone before on three previous incidents of domestic violence. They also indicated that Boone is an alcoholic and was under the influence when she struck the children.

Boone was taken to a Maricopa County Jail. She was released on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond, said Calbert Gillett, a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

There was no immediate response Thursday to messages left at several numbers listed for Boone seeking comment.

According to the documents, she has not yet been assigned a court-appointed attorney. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.