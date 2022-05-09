‘You Do Not Owe the College a Penny': Anonymous Donor Pays Tab for Texas College Grads

Students graduating from historically Black school Wiley College in East Texas were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their college loan balances.

"You are debt-free, you do not owe the college a penny," the school's president announced at commencement. "If you have a balance, you had a balance — you no longer have a balance."

Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school's president made the announcement.

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.