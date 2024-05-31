Angel Reese is pulling up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday with a new pair of sneakers.

The Chicago Sky's star rookie teamed up with Chicago-based artist Marvin Baroota to unveil a pair of custom Angel Reese "Barbie" Edition Reebok's for Saturday's game against the Indiana Fever.

Referencing her nickname, "Chi Barbie," The hot pink ombré shoes features pink rhinestones and two different "Barbie" logos atop a white midsole.

Reese and Baroota, designer of SoLegit Customs, debuted a similar "Chi Barbie"-inspired sneaker in a different colorway earlier this season.

WE GOT SOME HEAT COMING! 🔥 https://t.co/g5I44Azj66 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 22, 2024

It makes sense the 6-foot-3 forward would want to bring the heat on national television for her first WNBA matchup against superstar rookie and college rival Caitlin Clark.

The two will meet just months after Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes knocked Rees's LSU squad out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in the Elite Eight. One year prior, Reese and the Tigers took down Clark and Iowa in the National Championship Game.

Reese is having a stellar start to her WNBA career, posting almost a double-double (11 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game) through her first six contests. She leads all rookies in rebounds and currently leads the entire league in offensive boards with 4.2 per game. In the points category, she trails only Caitlin Clark (17.6 points per game) among rookies.

Saturday's game will tip off at 11:00 a.m. CT on ESPN from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso expected to make her rookie debut for the Sky.