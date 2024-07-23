Angel Reese pulls up with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant for Team USA exhibition game

The Chi Barbie has gone global in support of the U.S. women's Olympic basketball team.

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese sat courtside next to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to watch Team USA beat Germany 84-57 in an exhibition game on Tuesday.

It was a needed bounce-back win for the U.S., who lost to a team of WNBA All-Stars Saturday before traveling to London for the exhibition showcase. The team is heading to Paris on a high note before the Olympics.

Reese will be in Paris, too, to support Team USA. The rookie forward finished with a double-double in the All-Stars' 117-109 win over the Olympic team Saturday.

they lost our bags & said we only get “$100 in euros” to shop until they find them but we made it to Paris😭🥲 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 22, 2024

Curry and Durant are members of the men's Olympic team, who played an exhibition game of their own Monday in London in which they bested Germany 92-88.