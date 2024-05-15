Angel Reese pulls up fitted for her WNBA debut in Dallas

The Chi Town Barbie has arrived.
The Sky made waves when they drafted South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso and LSU’s Angel Reese in April, but the No. 3 overall pick won’t be on the court for the team's season opener after Cardoso suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason. That leaves Reese center stage for her regular season WNBA debut Wednesday against the Dallas Wings.
The 6-foot-3 forward pulled up to College Park Center in Dallas, strutting confidently toward the locker room in stylish sweatpants and a cropped white tee. She was carrying a pink handbag, which, in theory, would pair well with the custom pink and white Reebok Solution PE she'll be wearing in the game. She accessorized with a Van Cleef bracelet and Louis Vuitton backpack.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game can be seen on CW-26 in Chicago.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.