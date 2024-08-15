Angel Reese, LSU athletes to star in new documentary about NIL rule changes

Angel Reese and a few of LSU's best student-athletes are set to star in a documentary produced by Shaquille O'Neal called "The Money Game," which will be released on Prime Video on Sept. 10.

Here's the captivating trailer Prime released on Thursday.

The game has changed. The Money Game, premieres September 10. pic.twitter.com/OjSUDpbhga — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 15, 2024

The documentary is about how the NCAA's rule changes to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) forever changed college athletics and allowed athletes to make millions of dollars in sponsorship deals.

"The Money Game" will star LSU athletes Reese, Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels and gymnast Livvy Dunne. The three of them made enormous amounts of money while in school. Dunne led the group with a $3.9 million NIL valuation, according to On3. Daniels's valuation was $1.6 million and Reese's $1.8 million.

The trailer appears to feature a slew of dark moments for the athletes. They talk about the criticism they received during their respective ascensions to fame. The athletes also mention the pressure that weighed on them as they tried to score deals for themselves and their families.

Reese played the first two seasons of her four-year collegiate career at Maryland. Upon transferring to LSU in 2022, she helped the Tigers to a National Championship. That season, she averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

After playing two seasons at LSU, Reese entered the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Chicago Sky selected her with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. So far, she's having a terrific rookie season. She's posting 13.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She earned her first career All-Star nod this season and is a frontrunner for the league's Rookie of the Year award alongside the Fever's Caitlin Clark.