Angel Reese

Angel Reese implores her fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election

Reese reacted to Michelle Obama's speech at the DNC, too

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Angel Reese is starting to scratch the surface of her knowledge of the political sphere as the upcoming presidential race heats up.

Especially with the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Sky rookie forward is imploring her fans to participate in the fall election.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"I haven't been able to tap a lot into the political election and everything going on," Reese told "Scoop B Radio." "I'm not that educated right now but I'm just continuing to learn and just give feedback.

"But everybody go out there and vote! I commend that and I've been telling a lot of people to go out and vote because we need it for this election."

Reese hasn't taken sides in the election, but she reacted exuberantly to Michelle Obama's speech at the DNC.

U.S. & World

Florida 1 hour ago

Elite prosecutor misused position by offering Justice Department card in DUI stop, watchdog finds

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Trump says his focus is ensuring Democrats ‘don't cheat,' not voter turnout — echoing efforts to undermine election

Reese is averaging a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game on 40.2% shooting from the field this season. Before the break, she ended her streak of consecutive double-doubles at 15 games, which is a WNBA record after she surpassed Candace Parker's nine-game record.

The Sky play the Connecticut Sun on the road Friday at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Ion.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Angel Reese
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us