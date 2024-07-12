Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are set to team up at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, where they and 10 other All-Stars will take on the U.S. Women's National Team in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

This week on ESPN, Reese spoke with "NBA Today's" Malika Andrews about being teammates with her college rival for the first time.

"It's gonna be really cool," Reese said. "I know so many fans are gonna come out to watch both of us, I know a lot of people are gonna be able to come to Phoenix. I'm sure it's already sold out.

"We're [she and Clark] gonna be playing together for a while. I know we'll be All-Stars again. I know, hopefully, 2028 we'll be Olympians together, too."

Both Reese and Clark are having stellar seasons and are neck and neck for the league's Rookie of the Year award. Clark was named Rookie of the Month for May, and Reese took home the honors in June after breaking the single-season WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles. A few days later, she set the overall record for most consecutive double-doubles in WNBA history (15) — a record previously held by Chicago hoops legend Candance Parker, no less.

Clark has reached a couple of WNBA milestones, herself, joining Candance Parker and Sabina Ionescu to become the third player in WNBA history to record 100+ points, 30+ rebounds and 30+ assists in her first six career games. She's also the first rookie is WNBA history to record a triple-double.

Reese told ESPN she'll be in Paris cheering on Team USA in a couple of weeks.