Vanessa Bryant Changes Instagram Profile to Photo of Kobe and Gianna

Three days after her husband and daughter were tragically killed in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant made a silent tribute changing her instagram profile to an image of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

TMZ first reported on the change to Bryant’s profile photo Wednesday. Bryant has been silent on all social media since the crash and has not issued a public statement.



The picture was originally taken in 2016, during the 2016 All-Star game in Toronto and shows Gianna in a reaching embrace with Kobe during his final year as a Laker and his final appearance in the All-Star game.



Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif.,on Sunday morning in foggy conditions.



The National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday, the helicopter did not have a terrain awareness system. The system was not mandatory but would have assisted in warning pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, that the chopper was too close to the ground.