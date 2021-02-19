Amid Attacks, School Principals Concerned Over Asian Americans' Return to Class

A New York City principal said the families of many of her Asian American students have been fearful as heightened levels of anti-Asian sentiment continue alongside the coronavirus pandemic and with violence toward Asian Americans gaining more national attention.

Racist incidents and attacks on members of the Asian community in public have, in part, persuaded some families not to send their children back to in-person schooling, administrators say.

The New York administrator, whose school has a Title I distinction — meaning it has a significant percentage of low-income students — said students' "fear is real even if they are two blocks away from school."

Across the country, people of color, including Asian Americans, are disproportionately more likely to keep their students remote, research shows. But the disparity is particularly prevalent in some areas, like New York City. About 70 percent of Asian Americans opted out of in-person learning, the most among all racial groups and almost twice the proportion of white students.

