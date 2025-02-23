Airlines

American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi lands safely in Rome after reported security issue

A spokesman with Leonardo da Vinci Airport did not give the reason for the change in flight plans over the Caspian Sea.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi, India, landed safely in Rome on Sunday after it was diverted due to a security issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA did not elaborate on what the security issue was, but said it was reported by crew aboard American Airlines Flight 292. American Airlines did not return multiple messages seeking comment.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Air travel Feb 19

What's the key to surviving a plane crash? Skilled crew, strong seats and wings that detach

Airlines Feb 19

Delta offering $30,000 to passengers who were on plane that crash-landed in Toronto

Air travel Feb 17

Are plane crashes on the rise? What to know about the recent incidents

An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi turned around over the Caspian Sea on Sunday and landed in Rome, a spokesman with the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport said.

The spokesman, Francesco Garibaldi did not give the reason for the change in flight plans. He said security checks would be performed as soon as the 199 passengers on board, plus the crew, leave the plane.

An Associated Press reporter filmed two fighter jets flying over the airport shortly before the unscheduled landing. Fire trucks were visible on the landing strip on one side of the plane after it landed.

The airport continues to operate normally, the spokesman said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AirlinesAir travel
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us