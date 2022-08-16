American Airlines

American Airlines Buys 20 Supersonic Planes to Zip Travelers Across the Globe in Half the Time

American has become the third major airline to announce a supersonic order from Boom Aviation

Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

American Airlines on Tuesday said that it has ordered 20 supersonic planes, aircrafts that can carry passengers at twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft.

American has become the third major airline to announce a supersonic order from Boom Aviation in Denver, following in the footsteps of Japan Airlines in 2017 and United Airlines in 2021.

"We want to do supersonic as quickly as possible," Boom CEO Blake Scholl said. "We think the world needs this.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

American Airlinesair travelboom aviation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us