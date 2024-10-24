Amazon

Amazon Prime members can now save 10 cents per gallon at the gas pump

The discount applies at more than 7,000 Amoco, AM/PM and BP gas stations across the country.

By NBC Staff

Getty Images

Amazon has announced a new benefit for Prime members: fuel discount.

The company's latest perk gives Prime members 10 cents off per gallon at thousands of gas stations across the U.S. According to Amazon, that adds up to an average saving of $70 per year.

Prime members already receive free shipping, Whole Foods savings, prescription benefits, access to Amazon video, music, gaming, photo storage and more, including the a free one-year membership to Grubhub's premium “Plus” delivery service and discounts on prescription drugs. The cost of membership is $139 a year. Discounted memberships are available for students with a valid school email account at $69 a year.

The discount comes as prices at the pump averaged $3.15 a gallon for regular, according to AAA.

How to get the Amazon Prime gas discount

The 10-cent gas discount applies at more than 7,000 Amoco, AM/PM and BP gas stations across the country. To receive the discount, members must sign up for BP's free Earnify rewards program, which works at all three BP-owned gas station brands.

Members then have to visit Amazon.com's fuel savings page here to link their Prime account to their Earnify account. Next, download the Earnify app to find your nearest Amoco, AM/PM or BP gas station.

To redeem the offer at the pump, input your phone number or linked payment method when fueling. Members can also use the Earnify app to select the gas station and pump they are using to redeem the discount.

This article tagged under:

AmazonOil & Gas
