Florida

Amazon delivery driver in serious condition after being bitten by ‘highly venomous' rattlesnake in Florida

Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, which are highly venomous, are "very common to this area," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office

By Monica Galarza

An Amazon delivery driver was hospitalized and in serious condition after she was bitten Monday by a "highly venomous" rattlesnake in Florida, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the driver was delivering a package in Palm City Monday evening.

When she bent down to drop off the package, an eastern diamondback rattlesnake coiled near the front door bit her.

According to the post, the driver immediately became ill and called out for help. She was then taken to a local hospital, where she's now listed in "very serious condition."

Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, which are highly venomous, are "very common to this area," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

