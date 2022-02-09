DOJ

Alleged Crypto Launderer Goes Viral After People Discover Her Rap Videos

Heather Morgan’s social media accounts have become as much of a spectacle as her alleged heist

AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams

A woman behind what the Department of Justice called its "largest financial seizure ever" has captured the attention of the internet — but not because she allegedly tried to launder billions in stolen bitcoin.

Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to launder billions of dollars worth of bitcoin stolen during a 2016 hack targeting the virtual cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, the DOJ said.

It didn’t take long after news broke of Morgan’s arrest for people to find her sizable online footprint. Morgan has since gone viral for her extensive social media presence, including her rap songs on YouTube and Spotify and her articles for Forbes.

Now, Morgan’s online presence has become as much of a spectacle as her alleged heist.

bitcoin Feb 8

NYC Couple Charged With Alleged $4.5 Billion Scheme to Launder Stolen Bitcoin

US: News Feb 8

Feds Seize $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen From Bitfinex Hack

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

DOJDepartment of Justicecrypto launderingHeather MorganIlya Lichtenstein
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us