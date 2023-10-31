Crime and Courts

Alaska man charged with threatening to kidnap a US senator

Arther Charles Graham was arrested in his hometown of Kenai, Alaska, and is being held in Anchorage.

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

An Alaska man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kidnap and injure a U.S. senator, according to a federal complaint unsealed this week.

Arther Charles Graham was arrested Monday in his hometown of Kenai, Alaska, in connection with one criminal count. He is being held in Anchorage and has a detention hearing set for Friday.

No lawmaker was named in the court documents, but the unsealed filings refer to the senator as “she.” Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the only female senator from Alaska. NBC News has reached out to her office for comment.

According to court documents, in a message sent through a congressional website last month, Graham wrote about soon facing eviction and told the senator that he wanted to "hunt you down, cut the flesh off your body and wear your skin like clothes."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

An FBI agent said in court documents that a subpoena for the email listed in the submission form on the website led investigators to Graham, who had allegedly used a different phone number and address in his message to the senator.

A court document unsealed Tuesday did not list an attorney for Graham.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us