Who is Al Green? Congressman forcibly removed from Donald Trump's address

Al Green's stay at Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday was brief.

The Texas Democrat was removed from the House of Representatives chamber for disrupting Trump early in his speech.

The exchange began after Trump said, "The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades.”

Green, seated on the aisle directly in front of the president, then stood and shouted at Trump.

"You have no mandate," Green said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned Green to stop and take his seat or be forcibly removed, drawing applause from republicans and Vice President JD Vance.

Green, who pushed for Trump's impeachment during his first term, continued to heckle the president.

"Finding that members continue to engage in willful and concerted disruption to proper decorum, the chair now directs the Sergeant at Arms to restore order," Johnson said. "Remove this gentleman from the chamber."

Green was then escorted out of the chamber.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting “Get out!” and “Goodbye!” at the lawmaker. Green shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

“Nah nah nah nah, goodbye,” Republicans chanted as Green was escorted from the room.

Who is Al Green?

Green is a Texas Democrat who is in his 11th term as the U.S. representative from Texas' 9th congressional district.

He also serves on the Financial Services Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security.

How old is Al Green?

Green is 77 years old. He was born on Sept. 1, 1947.

Where is Al Green from?

Green was born in New Orleans. He earned a law degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University in 1974. He served as justice of the peace in Harris County, Texas, from 1977 to 2004.

What is Al Green's history with Donald Trump?

Green has long pushed to impeach Trump dating to his first term as president. According to Green's website, he was the first lawmaker to introduce and force a vote on three articles of impeachment against Trump in the 115th and 116th Congresses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.