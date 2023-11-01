Airbnb beats on revenue but offers weaker-than-expected guidance

Airbnb reported its third-quarter earnings results after the bell, beating consensus estimates on revenue but falling short of expected guidance for the upcoming fourth quarter.

Total nights and experiences for the third quarter were 113.2 million for the quarter, stronger than analysts surveyed expected.

Airbnb shares slipped more than 3% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company reported stronger than expected revenue, buoyed by currency tailwinds, but provided weaker-than-expected guidance for the upcoming fiscal quarter.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings : $6.63 per share. That may not be comparable to the $2.10 expected by analysts according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv

: $6.63 per share. That may not be comparable to the $2.10 expected by analysts according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv Revenue: $3.40 billion, vs. $3.37 billion expected.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Net income for the quarter, including a one-time income tax benefit, was $4.37 billion. Excluding that one-time benefit, the company reported quarterly net income of $1.61 billion compared to $1.21 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue grew 18% year-over-year, the company said. Total nights and experiences bookings came in at 113.2 million for the quarter, more than the 99.7 million it reported in the year-ago quarter and beating a StreetAccount consensus estimate of 112.9 million.

The company guided to $2.13 billion to $2.17 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, representing year-over-year growth ranging from 12% to 14%. That was less than the $2.18 billion that analysts polled by LSEG had been expecting.

"We are seeing greater volatility early in Q4, and are closely monitoring macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts that may impact travel demand," the company said in its letter to shareholders.

Airbnb also reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.83 billion, growing 26% year-over-year, and free cash flow of $1.31 billion, or 37% more than the $958 million it reported in the year-ago period.

The company also provided updates on its efforts to lower the cost of Airbnb stays for consumers. "While prices are increasing industry-wide, the average nightly price of a one-bedroom listing on Airbnb in September was $120, only 1% higher than it was in the prior year period," the company said in its letter to shareholders.

The company also said it would be taking steps to enhance listing verifications later in the year in the U.S. and four other countries.