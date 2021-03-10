What to Know Sean Lannon, 47, was arrested after being wanted for five murders

Authorities believe he is connected to a quadruple murder in New Mexico, where one of the victims was his ex-wife

Police believe Lannon is connected to the killing of a man in East Greenwich, New Jersey, on Monday

A man wanted in connection with five murders across New Mexico and New Jersey was apprehended Wednesday.

Sean Lannon was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, Missouri, according to Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman.

Authorities said Lannon, 47, was on the run after being linked to a quadruple homicide in New Mexico and the killing of a 66-year-old man in East Greenwich, in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police in New Mexico said the four victims in the New Mexico quadruple homicide were found in a vehicle at a parking garage near the Albuquerque International Sunport. According to KOAT 7 TV, three of victims - from Grants, New Mexico - had been missing since January.

One of the victims found in the vehicle was Lannon's ex-wife and mother of his three children, according to documents obtained by NBC10. The three children were not in Lannon's custody and are safe, prosecutors told NBC10.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Lannon, who Hoffman described as "clearly a direct threat to the public."

Hoffman said upgraded charges for the East Greenwich homicide will be announced later.

Authorities have not yet identified the man killed in East Greenwich on Monday. Neighbors of the South Jersey victim told NBC10 he was always willing to lend a hand and will be sorely missed.

"I've been here 20 something years. He's always been nice to me," one neighbor said of the East Greenwich man.

This is a developing story and will be updated.