After a hot start, Meta's Threads struggles for traction

Its new desktop version, announced Tuesday, may be the hook some users needed — though the question remains: Why post on Threads?

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg isn’t doing quite the same victory lap he was less than two months ago. 

Despite an initial explosion of signups and engagement numbers, Threads, Meta’s X competitor, is struggling to craft its own identity.

Users’ fervor has fizzled: Engagement is stalling, according to data analytics companies. Many influencers have no idea what to post. And those who have large followings on X, formerly known as Twitter, or other text-based platforms have largely lost interest.

An analysis of Android users by Similarweb, a digital data and analytics company, estimated that daily active users on Threads’ Android app peaked at 49.3 million in early July and fell to 10.3 million after a month — a drop of nearly 80%. Data for iOS and Google Play show similar trends, according to July numbers from mobile app intelligence company Apptopia. Daily active users on Threads peaked at around 26.7 million a week after its July 5 launch, and dropped gradually to around 13.5 million by the end of the month.

An Instagram spokesperson said in an email that the company is working on getting new features out quickly.

