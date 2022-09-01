African American AP Class Debuting in High Schools Across the Country

High school students across the country will for the first time be able to take an Advanced Placement course in African American studies in the fall.

Sixty schools will offer the new class, a pilot program introduced by the College Board that was developed with high school teachers at Howard University. Additional schools are expected to be added during the pilot’s second year.

One of the schools to offer the African American AP course is Florida State University Schools in Tallahassee. It is being taught by social studies instructor Marlon Williams-Clark.

“By students learning this information earlier, it gives a greater sense of understanding and empathy for people’s experiences or walks of life that is different than their own,” Williams-Clark told NBC News. “When we look at what’s happening in our country and the division that’s happening right now, it will actually bring us closer together by having a better understanding of each other.”

