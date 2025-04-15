Florida

Actor William Levy arrested in Florida on disorderly intoxication, trespassing charges

The 44-year-old was booked into Broward's Main Jail Monday after he was arrested in Weston, records showed.

Cuban-American actor William Levy was arrested in Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication in public and trespassing, records showed.

Levy briefly appeared in court Tuesday where his bond was set at $250 on each charge for a $500 total.

Further details of the arrest weren't available.

RAW: Actor William Levy appears in bond court in Broward after his arrest on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges.

Levy, originally from Cuba, moved to Miami in his teens and first gained fame starring in Spanish telenovelas.

He later appeared in the Tyler Perry movie "The Single Moms Club" and on "Dancing With The Stars," where he came in third place with partner Cheryl Burke in 2012.

Check back with NBC Miami for updates.

