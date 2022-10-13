gun violence

5 Killed, Including Off-Duty Officer, in North Carolina

Police advised area residents to stay in their homes as events unfolded

By Hannah Schoenbaum

Police respond to a shooting in a Raleigh, North Carolina neighborhood where an off-duty officer was killed on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
WRAL

Five people were killed in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, including an off-duty police officer, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said at an evening news conference.

The shooting suspect is not in custody, Raleigh officials said, contradicting prior information from neighboring community officials.

The Raleigh Police Department said in a tweet around 8:30 that no suspects had been apprehended. That came after neighboring Knightdale tweeted that the suspect had been captured and there was no threat.

WRAL reported that Raleigh Police Department chief of staff Amanda Rolle told the station that they have not apprehended suspect but they have him surrounded in a barn where they believe he is holed up.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

gun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us