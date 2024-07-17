WNBA

Aces Kate Martin suffers nasty leg injury during loss to Sky

The Las Vegas Aces rookie appeared to be in severe pain after slipping on the court

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Las Vegas Aces rookie Kate Martin appeared to suffer a nasty leg injury in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Sky.

Martin slipped on the court with 1:19 left in the first quarter after awkwardly colliding with Sky defender Dana Evans. Reeling in pain, her teammates formed a tight circle around her to shield her from cameras. She was then helped to the locker room.

Martin eventually emerged from the locker room and walked back to the bench under her own power, though she did not return to the game.

Aces coach Becky Hammon called it a right leg injury after the game, but didn't have more information.

The Sky went on to beat the Aces 93-85, with Chennedy Carter dropping 34 points on the defending WNBA champions.

Sky rookie Angel Reese delivered her 17th double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, along with 3 assists.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
