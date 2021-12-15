Acclaimed Author and Activist Bell Hooks Dies at 69

Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks died on Wednesday. She was 69.

Hooks, whose real name is Gloria Jean Watkins, was born on Sept. 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Her first published work, a book of poems titled "And There We Wept," was released in 1978. She went on to publish her first book "Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism" in 1981.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Berea College in Kentucky, where hooks worked as a professor, said she died following an undisclosed illness.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com