About 100,000 eggs worth $40K stolen from trailer in Pennsylvania

The theft occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at Pete and Gerry’s Organics LLC in Greencastle.

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Several eggs
Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Thieves poached about 100,000 eggs from the back of a distribution trailer, authorities in Pennsylvania said.

The theft occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday at Pete and Gerry’s Organics LLC in Greencastle, police said in a report. The eggs are worth about $40,000.

State police did not have additional details Tuesday and said the incident was under investigation.

"Pete & Gerry’s is aware of a recent incident in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to investigate," the egg supplier said in a statement. "We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation we cannot comment any further on this matter."

The theft comes as the price of eggs is on the rise.

In the last year, the average price for a dozen eggs in the United States jumped 50%. The increase appears to have accelerated since President Donald Trump was elected in November, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists and market analysts have said that the the bird flu is driving the price bump, as well as typical increased consumer demand during the holiday season.

