Aaron Rodgers confirms he is a married man. What he shared in Steelers press conference

Aaron Rodgers appears to be officially off the market.

While speaking with the media after his first practice as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the professional football player confirmed that he recently tied the knot.

During the press conference, one journalist asked the quarterback about a piece of jewelry he's been wearing that's been causing some buzz.

“A lot’s been made about the ring on your left ring finger. Is that a normal ring or anything else, like a wedding ring?” she asked.

“Yeah, it’s a wedding ring,” the 41-year-old said in a nonchalant manner, then smirked slightly.

"Congratulations!" the journalist replied.

"Thank you," Rodgers said.

When another reporter chimed in asking how long ago the wedding took place, Rodgers said, “It's been a couple of months.” The conversation then shifted back to the matter at hand: football.

Rodgers was recently spotted wearing a ring on that finger while appearing on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. However, this is the first time the athlete has spoken publicly about his new marital status.

TODAY.com has reached out to Rodgers' team for additional comment.

While appearing on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" on April 17, Rodgers acknowledged that he was seeing someone special.

"I'm in a different phase of my life. You know, I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments that I've made not knowing what my future was going to look like last year that are important to me," he said at the time.

Earlier this year, Rodgers’ fans learned that he would not be returning to the New York Jets as a quarterback. He has now assumed a role as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The football player was previously engaged to actor Shailene Woodley but the couple went their separate ways in 2022.

