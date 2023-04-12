news

A Woman With Tuberculosis Took a Bus to a Casino While Officer With a Warrant for Her Arrest Let Her Go

The woman has refused numerous orders to isolate. It isn't clear why the officer didn't take her into custody.

By Corky Siemaszko and Tim Stelloh | NBC News

Getty Images

A Washington State woman who has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and refused numerous orders to isolate was spotted boarding a bus to a casino by an officer who had been tailing her and had a warrant for her arrest, according to a court filing obtained Wednesday.

Instead of arresting the woman, identified only as V.N. in documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court, the officer let her go and a local judge found her in contempt.

On April 7, Judge Philip K. Sorenson ordered that she be seized and treated against her will, online records show.

Authorities have not been able to locate her, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff said in an email.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Tuberculosis, which once killed millions of people worldwide but declined to nearly 7,900 cases in the United States in 2021, can be deadly if left untreated. The bacteria that causes tuberculosis is spread through the air when a person with an active case coughs, sneezes or speaks.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

newsHealth & ScienceWashington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us