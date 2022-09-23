A Philadelphia Contract Killer Admitted to the Deaths of 6 People, Authorities Say

A Philadelphia contract killer admitted to the deaths of six people over three years, four of whom he gunned down on orders from a drug trafficker, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire and other crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Pennsylvania said in a news release.

Pressley also admitted to the attempted murder of a woman four years ago, the release said.

Charging documents and court filings detailing the crimes were unsealed Wednesday. Pressley's guilty plea and conviction carry a mandatory life sentence in prison, the release said.

“By his own admission, Ernest Pressley is an incredibly dangerous individual with no qualms about accepting money to calculatedly and cold-bloodedly murder anyone,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement.

