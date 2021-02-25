Hasbro

A Mister No More: Mr. Potato Head Goes Gender Neutral

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head needed a modern makeover

By Joseph Pisani

This photo provided by Hasbro shows the new Potato Head world
Hasbro via AP

Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

U.S. & World

Trump 4 hours ago

Manhattan DA Obtains Trump Tax Returns After Supreme Court Passes on Appeal

Jamal Khashoggi 14 hours ago

New Public Report to Blame Saudi Crown Prince for 2018 Killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HasbrotoysPotato Head
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us