A Downvote Button on Twitter? Company Begins Global Test of New Feature

Twitter took a step Thursday toward adding a prominent new feature: a downvote button.
The social media company said it was expanding a test to a worldwide selection of people who use the app, after getting what it said was positive feedback from a limited experiment announced in July.
"We are still in the learning stage of this experiment and are looking to gain a better understanding of how Reply Downvoting could help us better surface the most relevant content for people on Twitter in the future," the company said in a statement.
A similar feature has been a part of competitor Reddit since its founding in 2005, while Facebook has tried downvotes but never moved forward.