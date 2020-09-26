A Day in the Life: A Teacher, Football Coach and a Student Navigate School in Texas

School is back in session, but students are returning to dramatically different classrooms than the ones they left abruptly in the spring. First graders in masks, calculus over Zoom video calls, indoor recess: a world ravaged by Covid-19 has reimagined what it means to learn.

In Texas, the new academic year is causing a blitz of emotions, from excitement to boredom to stress. After a nightmarish summer defined by an explosion of coronavirus cases, Texas has suffered more than 14,000 fatalities, with an especially devastating toll on Latino communities.

Now, students and staff are either walking straight into a petri dish or struggling with technological difficulties as they learn remotely from home. During the week after Labor Day, NBC News followed five people trying to navigate the changing face of education.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com