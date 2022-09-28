California Boy Attacked by Mountain Lion at LA-Area Park

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized and treated for wounds after being attacked by a mountain lion Monday night.

The attack took place just after 7 p.m. at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, just north of Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The young boy was with his father at the park playing on a staircase, with his father not too far behind. The father heard a scream and immediately ran toward his son who had been attacked by a mountain lion.

The screaming likely helped scare the mountain lion away.

The boy was taken to a hospital where medical staff swabbed the wounds to see if there was any DNA from the mountain lion. Those samples were sent to a lab for testing and results are expected to be back sometime Wednesday.

The Department of Fish and Game deployed some members to investigate the area of the attack and look to see if they saw the mountain lion still in the area. The father said the cougar didn’t appear to be wearing a GPS collar from the National Park Service, which tracks and studies big cats in Southern California.

Fortunately, the child's injuries were treatable and he is expected to be OK.

Wildlife officers met with the family at the hospital to learn more details of the attack.

There are about 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions in California, but wildlife officials call that a crude estimate without an ongoing statewide study. More than half of the state is considered prime habitat for the big cats, which can be found wherever deer are present.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife receives hundreds of mountain lion sighting reports each year. Few result in mountain lions being identified as posing an imminent threat to public safety, the department said. Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare and their nature is to avoid humans.

Here's a full list of recommendations from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of what to do during a mountain lion encounter.