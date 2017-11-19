Newly released video has led to dozens of new charges in the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza. NBC10's Denise Nakano spoke with an attorney from one of the frat members facing charges.

It may have been common to look away from fraternities issues in the past, even deadly ones. But not anymore.

This year alone, the deaths of four pledges in alcohol-related incidents and various hazing infractions have led to the closing down of some or all Greek life activities on several college campuses and the filing of criminal charges against more than two dozen students, NBC News reported.

While college administrators, for the most part, have acted quickly after the most recent deaths, it is still highly unlikely that any would move to permanently ban fraternities outright, experts told NBC News.

Penn State University implemented new regulations for its Greek life and suspended some fraternities after the death of a sophomore pledge, Timothy Piazza, after an alcohol-filled hazing ritual in February. Prosecutors filed charges in the case last week against 17 people linked to the fraternity. A school spokeswoman said the university president will meet with his counterparts at other colleges in the Big 10 conference next year to discuss potential solutions.

