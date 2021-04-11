9-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 11-Year-Old in Vehicle Outside Store in Texas

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot by a 9-year-old boy Sunday after police say they believe the younger child found a handgun in a vehicle parked outside a Dallas Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The shooting happened at about 12:41 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 2800 block of S. Buckner Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said a 32-year-old woman parked the vehicle and left the two boys in the car while she went shopping.

Initial reports indicated that the 9-year-old found a gun in the vehicle and shot the 11-year-old, police said.

The 11-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The relationship between all involved has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.