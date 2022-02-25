Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Video
Investigations
Entertainment
Sports
NBC 5 Responds
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
COVID Live Blog
Project Innovation
Emmett Till Documentary
CDC Exposure Guidelines
Chicago Today
The Food Guy
NBC LX
Race in Chicago
Expand
U.S. & World
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Investigations
NBC 5 Responds
Entertainment
Traffic
Sports
Chicago Baseball
Chicago Football
Chicago Hockey
NBCLX
Health
U.S. & World
Making A Difference
Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Newsletters
Our Apps
Cozi TV
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us