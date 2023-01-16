Florida

8 People Shot at Florida Car Show

Four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while fleeing the scene.

By NBC 6

Getty Images (File)

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a car show Monday in Fort Pierce, sheriff's officials said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, near Illouis Ellis Park.

Out of the eight victims, one person was in critical condition, a sheriff's spokesperson said. Additionally, four others suffered from non-gunshot wounds while trying to flee the scene.

Suspect information or a motive were not available.

