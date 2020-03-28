USNS Comfort

‘70,000-Ton Message of Hope’: Trump Sees Off Navy Hospital Ship as It Heads for NYC

President Donald Trump left Washington for the first time in nearly two weeks to visit a Navy hospital ship dispatched to New York City to add some much-needed hospital support amid the coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump, with Defense Secretary Mark Esper in front of the USNS Comfort ship
JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump visited Norfolk, Va. on Saturday to see off the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that is headed to New York to provide extra space and support to medical workers in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“In a few moments the crew of the navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which is really something, will embark for New York City where they will join the ranks of tens of thousands of amazing doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are battling to save American lives," Trump said, speaking in front of the ship.

“This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York. A place I know very well, a place I love," Trump continued.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 10 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Cases Surpass 116,500; Trump Considering Quarantine for NY, NJ and Connecticut

coronavirus 13 hours ago

‘Off the Charts’: Virus Hotspots Grow in Middle America

The USNS Comfort will be used to treat patients who are not infected with COVID-19 in order to free up much-needed hospital space for infected patients in New York City.

"People will be coming out of hospitals who don't have the virus and they'll be on the ship where they have great operating rooms and great facilities," Trump said. "By serving these emergency patients away from the hospitals, beds will be opened up all over the city for those who are infected."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

USNS ComfortDonald TrumpU-S Navy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us