Lottery

Here are the winning numbers for the $675 million Powerball jackpot

No one has won Powerball since April 19

Getty Images

The winning numbers for the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot of $675 million were announced Monday night.

The winning numbers: 34-58-24-2-53 Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2x

The new jackpot for Monday's drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

U.S. & World

Vermont 23 mins ago

Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont's capital

Marines 4 hours ago

Republican's hold on nominations leaves Marines without Senate-confirmed leader for 1st time in 100 years

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LotteryPowerball
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us