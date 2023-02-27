64% of Women Say They Could Do Their Boss's Job Better Than Them, But They Aren't Getting the Chance

There's a major confidence gap between men and women in the workplace, though it might not be in the way you'd expect.

A majority, 64%, of women think they can do their manager's job better than them, versus 47% of men who believe the same, according to a new Monster survey of 6,847 workers conducted in February.

That perspective doesn't necessarily reflect that women feel proficient in their jobs, but rather they feel undervalued and overlooked for management roles, Monster career expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It.

"Women feel they can do their manager's job," she says, "but the frustration is: Why aren't they given the opportunity to do it?"

Women are far less likely to say they feel they get the same quantity and quality of opportunities as men in the workplace: 66% of men believe everyone at work gets the same access to opportunities, versus just 23% of women, according to Monster.

The opportunities gap has a compounding effect among women at all levels in the workplace. Women say having a clear vision for the future of their career is a top priority for them, and a lack of potential advancement is the biggest red flag that would lead them to turn down a job offer.

And a severe promotions gap is driving women to quit in historic numbers. Women leaders are leaving their organizations at the highest rate ever, widening the quitting gap between women and men in senior roles, according to recent data from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company.

For every woman stepping into a director-level leadership role, two are choosing to leave, says Alexis Krivkovich, McKinsey senior partner and an author of the joint Lean In and McKinsey "Women in the Workplace" report.

Despite the bleak statistics, Salemi says there's a lot companies can do to ensure women get equal opportunities to succeed in their careers for the long-term. They can provide women with clear paths to leadership through mentorship and sponsorship programs, stretch opportunities, and ensuring underrepresented leaders aren't left to be the "only" ones in their positions.

"Regardless of the structure, have a clear vision so women can see the future of their careers for the next year, five years or 10 years" with the company, Salemi says.

Employers can further support women at work with adequate benefits for parents (that women are more likely to value, per Monster) such as paid family leave, child-care support and flexible schedules.

And they should ensure they're paying everyone equitably, which is still a problem on the whole.

Some 77% of men believe everyone is paid the same, versus 24% of women — concerning given that women say fair and equal wages is the No. 1 most important benefit to them in the workplace.

The gender wage gap, which has persisted for decades, now sits at the average woman being paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to a man, according to Census Bureau estimates. The gap widens for many women of color.

