One Dead, Five Hurt in Texas Freeway Shooting

A man is dead and five other people were injured Friday night in a possible gang-related shootout on Southwest Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas police say.

Police were called at about 11:22 p.m. to the 2000 block of Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, where people in two vehicles had been shooting at each other.

Stray bullets wounded a female in a separate, unrelated vehicle and a man in his house on the service road, police said.

A total of six people were shot, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition and five people whose injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

One of the wounded people died at John Peter Smith Hospital. He was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office as 19-year-old Dominick Dijuan Primes of Watauga.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown, but suspect it may be gang-related.

Police have not taken anyone into custody in the shooting.