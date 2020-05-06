McDonald's

3 McDonald’s Workers Hurt After Customer Attack Over Coronavirus Limits: Cops

Two customers, a man and a woman, were in custody

McDonald's file photo
John Lamparski / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Three workers at an Oklahoma City McDonald's were injured Wednesday by gunfire and a scuffle that appeared to have started because the restaurant's dining area was closed for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

Two of three were injured by gunfire and the third was hurt in a scuffle, said Lt. Michelle Henderson of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victims, two females and a male -- two of them 17 -- were hospitalized and in non-life-threatening condition, she said. Two customers, a man and a woman, were in custody.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus Pandemic 20 hours ago

US Virus Updates: 1st Detained Immigrant Death; Trump Says Task Force to Remain

georgia 23 hours ago

Georgia DA Vows to Bring Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery to Grand Jury

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

McDonald'sCoronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us